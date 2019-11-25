NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The familiar sounds of bells ringing will soon fill the air as the Salvation Army kicks off its annual Red Kettle campaign across North Texas.
In Fort Worth the campaign started with a running of the bulls… of sorts. A herd of cattle was released from a makeshift corral on the grounds of Ridgmar Mall.
Despite a few pitstops in garden areas and one or two independent thinkers who wanted to change the route, the shoppers and vehicles in the parking lot didn’t seem to bother the cows. A group of cowboys on horseback drove the herd one mile around the mall in the Cattle Drive for the Kettle Drive.
The Salvation Army brass band followed behind the cattle playing western tunes.
Meanwhile in Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson kicked off the 129th annual Red Kettle Campaign downtown at Neiman Marcus. Employees of the store along with civic and business joined Johnson as he made the first donation to mark the start of the drive.
Official red kettle displays now also have QR codes that can be scanned by smartphones. Donations can also be made through Apple and Google Pay.
Money raised during the Red Kettle Campaign will help fund the Salvation Army’s year-round operations in North Texas to help people overcome poverty, addiction and homelessness and help operate more than a dozen Salvation Army centers across the metroplex.
