NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Here’s a beautiful rendition of “Silver Bells” from one of the most successful female R&B groups ever.
The Supremes (Diana Ross, Mary Wilson, and Florence Ballard) recorded this song for Berry Gordy’s Motown Records in 1965. It was written by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans. According to various sources, the song was first sung by actor William Frawley, then sung by Bob Hope and Marilyn Maxwell, in the Paramount Pictures release “The Lemon Drop Kid” in 1951. As part of the legendary I Love Lucy series on CBS (1951-1957), Frawley (AKA Fred Mertz), who had played vaudeville for years, sang in that show as well with Desi Arnaz and Vivian Vance. Lucille Ball actually could sing but Lucy Ricardo could not!.
The Supremes version is really good and I hope you will enjoy it!!
