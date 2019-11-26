  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead after a pickup truck crashed into a pillar near the High Five in north Dallas, police say.

Police say they responded to the crash at around 4:15 a.m. in the northbound service lanes of Central Expressway near LBJ Freeway after an officer was flagged down by someone who heard the crash.

According to police, the pickup appeared to be speeding when it crashed in the pillar. There were no other vehicles involved.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to the hospital but later died. The identities of the two victims have not yet been released.

Police are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the crash.

