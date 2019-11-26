



If you plan to go out of town this week and haven’t hit the road yet, prepare for bad weather and traffic.

There are likely some holiday travelers mixed in with the afternoon rush hour traffic. The warnings about bad weather are having little to no impact on families heading out of town for the week.

Michele Ray and her family are on the way to Missouri.

“I would say six hours is my limit,” Ray said. ” We’ll drive for three hours. We are going to stop in Oklahoma and pick up my son.”

The Rockwall family stopped at Buc-ee’s in Melissa to stock up on snacks and to top off the tank for the six-hour drive. Ray is among the 3.8 million American hauling kids and, in her case frozen turkeys, across the country this year on holiday road trips. Trips that for many will be through rain and snow.

“I mean, our goal is to come back early enough on Friday to miss a lot of the bad weather that’s supposed to hit up there,” Rinker said.

Jennifer Rinker and her kids are also headed to Missouri.

They left their home Rockwall and carefully planned their stops for one thing.

“Cheap gas and we love Bucees,” she said.

The average price of gas in Texas is $2.25 a gallon which is slightly higher than last year, but not high enough to discourage what’s predicted to be the 2nd busiest travel season ever.

A good economy is the reason AAA Texas says travel will be the busiest since 2005.

But the forecast for much of the nation, including North Texas, is not looking great with rain to the south and snow up north. It has the travel industry warning people to be careful.

“Certainly, the wet weather will only exacerbate the delays we’re already expecting, especially in the DFW metro area,” Daniel Armbruster from AAA Texas said. “Certainly, slow down. Don’t use your cruise control if it’s raining give a little extra room between you and the car in front of you and pack your patience.”

Texas highways will also see more troopers enforcing traffic laws this week to ensure safe travels for families who are taking this Thanksgiving on the road.