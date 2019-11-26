PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brandt Jean, 18, whose brother Botham Jean was shot and killed by then-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, will receive the 2019 Ethical Courage Award from the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration.

In October, Guyger was convicted of murder for the death of 26-year-old Botham Jean after she mistakenly entered his apartment thinking it was her own.

During Guyger’s sentencing, Brandt Jean addressed Guyger, saying he forgave her.

He then asked Judge Tammy Kemp if he could give Guyger a hug, which the judge granted, resulting in a long, emotional embrace.

“Each year, we present the Ethical Courage Award to recognize an individual or organization for outstanding ethics and integrity,” said Gregory Smith, M.A., Director of ILEA. “Brandt Jean represents the best in us. Despite an unimaginable loss, he saw the humanity in the person responsible for his brother’s death. He saw her pain and regret, and had the ability to show empathy, caring and forgiveness.”

“I can’t think of an act that was more courageous,” said Smith. “That one act did much to help the Dallas community heal.”

At the award ceremony, on December 3, Jean will be joined by his mother, father, and sister who are coming from their home in St. Lucia.

The ceremony ceremony will take place during ILEA’s Contemporary Issues and Ethics Conference. About 50 police officials from throughout Texas are enrolled in the course and will be on hand for the award ceremony.