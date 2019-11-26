Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will have extra troopers on the roads over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Troopers will focus specifically on stopping traffic violations and helping stranded motorists along Interstates 20 and 30.
The Texas DPS recommends to not drink and drive and use alternative transportation after consuming alcohol.
They also recommend that travelers prepare for bad weather and check their vehicles before their trip.
Troopers are looking for speeding, seat belt usage and drunk driving on the two highways from Palo Pinto County to the east Texas State Line.
