FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD said Tuesday it will appeal the recent ruling by the Texas Education Commissioner concerning Georgia Clark, the teacher fired for tweeting to President Donald Trump he needed to “remove the illegals” at her school.
Clark won her appeal to get her job back after being fired by the Fort Worth ISD Board of Education on September 17.
Trustees voted 8-0 on that date to uphold their earlier decision to terminate Clark’s continuing teacher contract for good cause “pursuant to Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code.”
Commissioner Mike Morath released a ruling late Monday that the former Fort Worth ISD teacher should be reinstated with back pay or, alternatively, receive one year of salary.
In response, Fort Worth ISD said in a news release, “However, the Commissioner’s decision was not based on the merits of the case but rather a procedural technicality with which the District does not agree. Mr. Morath said, in his ruling, that the Board did not adopt a finding that good cause exists to terminate Ms. Clark’s contract. Yet, the Board of Trustees did, in fact, do just that in its decision on September 17. Accordingly, the Fort Worth ISD will appeal this decision and will do so in the next 20 days.”
“We stand by our decision because we firmly believe this is in the best interests of all students,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner.
