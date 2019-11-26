PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The hunt is on for a woman who stole a baby Jesus figurine and his manger from a nativity Christmas scene located in the 100-block of Miramar Circle in Parker County.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the theft happened Saturday evening about 8:40 p.m., when a home surveillance security video captured the woman walking onto the front lawn of the victim’s residence and kneeling down to take the figurine.

Sheriff’s investigators said the owners of the nativity scene set up the decorations that same day with the video security system, hoping no one would vandalize the scene. The homeowners told investigators that perhaps, “the suspect needed Jesus more than we do.”

Police described her as a white female with a petite frame, 20 to 30 years old, wearing red-and-white checkered Vans brand shoes. Her shoe impression was taken from the scene, measuring a size 7.

The suspect was also captured wearing a black beanie hat with a frown-face logo, black yoga-type pants and a black hoodie with a white moth graphic design on the front. She has black face-paint under her eyes, black fingernail polish, false eyelashes, gold hoop earrings and has medium length auburn hair, (possibly dyed).

Sheriff Fowler said thieves have sunk to a new low in taking the baby Jesus from a nativity scene.

“This almost seems incomprehensible to us in this day-and-age,” said Sheriff Fowler. “We are perplexed at the reasoning behind this theft.”

Sheriff Fowler added anyone with information about this crime, who knows the identity of the suspect is strongly encouraged to contact Parker County Crime Stoppers. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers, at (817) 599.5555.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved.