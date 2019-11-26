DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks will debut a new, limited edition jersey when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center.
However, fans won’t need a ticket to the game to check out the inspiration for the new look.
This season’s “City Edition” jersey is all about art and basketball in order to generate buzz for the team beyond the die-hard #MFFL fan base.
Dallas native and graffiti artist Tex Moton created the new blue and green jersey. The team will wear it for 22 games, including 13 home games, this season.
Leading up to tip off at 7:30 pm., the Mavs are hosting a party at Victory Plaza outside the AAC.
Psychedelic Robot, the immersive, pop-up art exhibit currently on display at The Crescent, is bringing together nearly two dozen local artists to put their work on display outside the AAC.
A DJ and band will perform, Tex Moton will be live painting, and the art will provide plenty of opportunity to snap Instagrammable photos.
