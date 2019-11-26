SANTA FE, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has assembled a second meeting of legislators and law enforcement officials in response to the deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
In a statement on Monday, the first-year Democratic governor described a meeting with the state attorney general, state House speaker and U.S. Congressional delegation on possible action to decrease the risk of home-grown terrorism in New Mexico.
Lujan Grisham says the discussion centered on access to weapons, possible tougher penalties for “domestic terrorism” and more robust data tracking. She stressed the importance of evidence-based reforms.
Patrick Crusius is accused of driving more than 10 hours from his home in Allen to carry out the attack that specifically targeted Mexicans. The 21-year-old has pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.
The August 3 shooting at the El Paso Walmart store killed 22 people, injured dozens of others and took place within 10 miles of the New Mexico border. The New Mexico Legislature convenes in mid-January to consider possible safety reforms.
