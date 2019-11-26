FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 23-year-old man accused of killing a 17-year-old during a carjacking is in custody at the Tarrant County Jail.
Nelson Viera, 23, faces a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of Josiah Orozco of Dallas at a Studio 6 Motel in Fort Worth.
He was arrested Monday morning and booked into the Fort Worth Jail about an hour later, according to his arrest warrant.
Orozco was killed on Oct. 27 at the motel on Quorum Drive and Mona Lisa Street in Fort Worth. That day, police responded to a shooting call about 2:15 a.m. and first found Isaac Jimenez, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He told police Orozco was also shot and laying behind the motel. Police found the teen, who was shot in the head, laying in a pool of blood on a gravel driveway. Orozco was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died.
Viera is accused if stealing Jimenez’s 2017 Dodge Charge and is a confirmed Northside Crip 4X3 gang member, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
A judge set Viera’s bond at $250,000.
You must log in to post a comment.