DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As we inch closer to Thanksgiving, a lot of travelers hoping to miss the worst of the crowds headed to the airport on Tuesday and were rewarded with ample parking a​nd TSA security checkpoint times at DFW Airport as low as two minutes.​

“I have to go home and see my grandsons,” shared a smiling Shari Crittendon before heading to her gate. “I’m making some apple pies for him!”​

Amid the hurried, happy excitement that accompanies holiday travel, there was also relief that the winter storm warnings that have disrupted travel from Nebraska to the Upper Midwest, haven’t impacted Texas.​

“I was hoping the flight wouldn’t get delayed or cancelled because I’m going to see my husband,” said Maddy Blackburn.​

Many passengers were watching the weather closely.​

“We’re going to Colorado to see my daughter and her husband and we’re going to have a good time,” said a confident Mark Bartlet. “We’re supposed to…going a little bit West of Denver, so I think we’ll be okay.” Bartlet says he leaves the serious weather watching to his wife, Kathy.​

“I know it’s snowing up there,” she shared, but then she too decided to be confident that their Thanksgiving travel wouldn’t be disrupted. “They know what they’re doing, so I’m fine.”​

Some Midwest transplants were heading back into the wintry weather and have decided that they like Texas winters best.​

“I’ve lived here for 13 1/2years! I hate it!” admitted Suzy Fine of the snowy weather now impacting travel in a half dozen states. “But my kids are really excited. Our son’s a senior in high school and choosing colleges, so maybe this will deter him from going up north!”​

If you’re going to be traveling, the TSA encouraging passengers to arrive early, pack smart and check what items are eligible for carry on with their free TSA app.​