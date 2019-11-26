ANAHUAC, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 59-year-old woman who was found dead at the home of an elderly couple she was taking care of in southeast Texas was attacked by a group of feral hogs, authorities confirmed Monday.

During a news conference Monday, the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said Christine Rollins was killed by the hogs Sunday as she was arriving for work at the home in Anahuac, about 50 miles east of Houston.

Authorities said she was found dead by the 84-year-old homeowner after she didn’t show up at her normal time. Authorities believe she was attacked while it was still dark outside in the early morning hours.

According to the medical examiner, Rollins was attacked by multiple hogs as she had different sizes of bites on her body. Her death was ruled as “exsanguination due to feral hog assault.”

“Unbelievably tragic. This is a very rare incident. Just what little research we have found there’s less than six of these have been reported in the nation over the many, many years of reporting these kinds of deaths,” Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said.

“In my 35 years, I will tell you it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” he added.

Hawthorne said Rollins had been taking care of the elderly couple for almost two years at their home that sits on about 10 to 12 acres of land in a rural area of Anahuac.

Neighbors told KTRK that they have complained about feral hogs in the area.

“Feral hogs are a problem across the state of Texas. They are definitely a problem in this county. Many of our ranchers and farmers we try and assist. We actually have hog traps the sheriff’s office owns that we use to assist our farmers and ranchers with the feral hog problem,” Hawthorne said.