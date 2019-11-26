Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers will host their ninth annual toy drive for children from low-income families in Tarrant County.
The drive, benefiting both Cowboy Santas and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation, will collect new and unwrapped toys and books starting Dec. 1.
Items can be dropped off at the Grand Slam Gift Shop, Rangers Fort Worth Team Shop and all Fort Worth police and fire stations.
The drive ends on Dec. 16 with the Toy Drive Finale Event at Globe Life Park, a celebration including holiday movies, food and drinks held at the Vandergriff Plaza area.
Event guests are encouraged to bring toys and books to the event.
