DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A two-year-old was found inside a vehicle after police caught three fleeing theft suspects in Dallas Wednesday.
Carrollton police said they are thankful for the Dallas Police Department for assisting them in the pursuit and arrest of the shoplifters.
THANKFUL for our partners at @Dallas_Sheriff, @DallasPD, and @TxDPS for helping get three theft suspects in custody today after pursuit ended in Dallas. Suspects caught shoplifting and fled.
A two-year-old was found in vehicle. No one was hurt. Charges pending. Lots of them.
— Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) November 27, 2019
The two-year-old was found safe in the vehicle and no one else was hurt.
Police said charges for the suspects — who have not been identified at this time — are pending.
