DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A two-year-old was found inside a vehicle after police caught three fleeing theft suspects in Dallas Wednesday.

Carrollton police said they are thankful for the Dallas Police Department for assisting them in the pursuit and arrest of the shoplifters.

The two-year-old was found safe in the vehicle and no one else was hurt.

Police said charges for the suspects — who have not been identified at this time — are pending.

