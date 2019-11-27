PLANO (HOODLINE) – Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Plano? From a bubble tea shop to a seafood spot, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open for business around town.
Burning Rice
Burning Rice is a Korean spot that specializes in authentic hot stone bowls and build-your-own rice bowls with bases like japchae noodles or kimchi rice. Located at 4701 W. Park Blvd., Suite 110, the casual eatery also serves ramen noodle bowls, as well as traditional Korean drinks such as sujeonggwa and a punch scented with cinnamon.
Hoja Bubble Tea & Asian Street Food
Stop by 812 W. Spring Creek Parkway, Suite 208, and you’ll find Hoja Bubble Tea & Asian Street Food, a new Taiwanese spot that offers traditional bubble teas, fruit teas, milk teas and more. The casual dine-in and take-out eatery also serves coffee, thick-slice toast, omelette rolls, fried foods and Taiwanese bento boxes. (Check out the full menu here.)
The Boiling Crab
On the hunt for a new Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more? The Boiling Crab has opened its latest outpost, located at 1517 N. Central Expressway. The restaurant specializes in seafood boils, made with lobster, crab, shrimp, mussels, oysters, crawfish or clams, but the menu also features fried seafood platters and Cajun sides such as gumbo, sweet potato fries, corn on the cob and sausage. The Boiling Crab has locations in California, Hawaii and Texas.
You must log in to post a comment.