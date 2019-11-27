Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people were rescued from an abandoned church in south Fort Worth early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the fire at a church on Fogg Street near Hemphill Street at around 3 a.m. Crews saw heavy smoke coming from the structure.
Officials said five people were rescued from the second floor of the building as crews battled the fire. The five people were checked and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and there were no transports to the hospital.
Investigators at the scene said the people inside were homeless and had lit a fire to stay warm from the cooler temperatures. For some reason, the fire got out of control and caused people to become trapped.
