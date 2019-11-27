



In search of a new favorite Italian restaurant?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent sources for Italian cuisine around Dallas, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to make your lasagna or ravioli dreams come true.

Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Dallas area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and business analytics for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Dallas-area restaurants grew to $26 for the metro area in the fall of last year, which remains consistent with the rest of the year.

1. Roman Cucina

First on the list is Roman Cucina. Located at 7989 Belt Line Road, Suite 315, in North Dallas, the cocktail bar and Italian bistro is the highest-rated destination for Italian fare in Dallas, boasting 4.5 stars out of 556 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

Next up is Lower Greenville’s Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar, situated at 2708 N. Henderson Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 370 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Italian gastropub, which serves pizza, mixed drinks and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cremona Bistro Kitchen

Uptown’s Cremona Bistro Kitchen, located at 2704 Worthington St., is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian joint, which is known for its desserts, pasta and pizza, four stars out of 184 reviews.

4. Eno’s Pizza Tavern

Over in Oak Cliff, check out Eno’s Pizza Tavern, which has earned four stars out of 837 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and Italian eatery, which offers pizza and other Italian dishes, at 407 N. Bishop Ave.

5. Carmine’s Pizzeria

Finally, there’s Carmine’s Pizzeria, a North Dallas favorite with 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews. Stop by 5365 Spring Valley Road to hit up the Italian dining establishment, which specializes in pizza, next time the urge strikes.