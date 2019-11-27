HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A judge has denied bond for a former Houston police officer charged with murder in a January drug raid that killed a couple in their home and left five officers wounded.
The Houston Chronicle reported that U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan ordered former narcotics Officer Gerald Goines to remain in federal custody Tuesday.
The decision comes days after the 55-year-old pleaded not guilty amid what prosecutors described as “vast and growing” evidence.
Prosecutors said Goines fabricated an informant and lied on a search warrant affidavit, offense report and the tactical plan before the Jan. 28 bust that killed Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas.
Goines’ attorney, Nicole DeBorde, says the move was disappointing but not a surprise. She insists he’s not a flight risk.
The 34-year police veteran also faces two felony murder charges in state court.
