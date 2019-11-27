RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSFW.COM) – Susie and Rex Browne of Richardson lost their longtime home to last month’s tornado, but say they’re grateful this Thanksgiving.

“I guess really even us standing here is a gift. We’re just thankful for every day. We just look at each other and just think we can’t be upset about it. We can’t worry about it. We’re just going to move on,” said Susie.

But moving on hasn’t been so easy.

As she picked through the pile of bricks and what’s left of their house, she said at first, it was overwhelming.

“Been almost 40 years,” she said. “For me it’s getting better every time I come.”

The Brownes said during this past month, they appreciate residents in the Richland Park neighborhood and their family members who’ve reached out to them.

As the tornado blew through, Susie said she huddled in their bathtub with their granddogs. “I was probably screaming and it was this feeling of being lifted up.”

The next thing we looked up and all we could see was sky. So we knew then the roof was gone,” said Rex.

They quickly realized so was the rest of their house.

But not their memories.

That is is why Susie Browne said instead of starting over somewhere else, they’re rebuilding here.

“I’m getting emotional, but this is our home. This is where we raised our family. Our neighbors are our friends. This is where I want to spend the rest of my retirement.”

Rex Browne agreed. “We like it here and see no reason to move away.”

Dorian-Bahr Custom Homes is rebuilding the Brownes’ house.

Owner Curtis Dorian, who also lives in their neighborhood, said he hopes the Brownes house will be completed in about six months.

While they can’t share a Thanksgiving meal here with their family this year, Mrs. Browne said they at least have something to look forward to.

“It will be here next Thanksgiving. We’ll have everybody here,” she said.