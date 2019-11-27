HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Haltom City man charged with his sister’s murder and then went on a run to has been extradited to Fort Worth.
Police said David Conditt, 58, beat his twin sister to death, stole her SUV and went on the run to South Carolina.
On Aug. 14, Haltom City police received a welfare check call for Dena Conditt Wright. The caller said Wright had sent a text asking him to come over for a swim following an argument with her brother. When the caller responded via text that Wright was “welcome to come over,” she never responded.
The caller said he later met with a friend who told him he had seen Conditt wearing a blue shirt, orange shorts and that his bare feet were crusted with what appeared to be blood. The two men later went to the home shared by Wright and her brother, but Conditt wouldn’t let them inside.
When officers went to the home in the 5700 block of Macneill Drive, they found Wright “lying face down in the kitchen of the residence in a pool of blood,” and and her SUV missing.
U.S. Marshals and deputies with the Charleston, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office took Conditt into custody five days later on Aug. 19 as a person of interest in his sister’s death.
After the 58-year-old was arrested in South Carolina, officials recovered Wright’s Toyota RAV4.
Conditt is currently in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
