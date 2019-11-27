PORT NECHES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The southeast Texas chemical plant that exploded early Wednesday morning has endured another flare-up just hours later, according to CBS affiliate KFDM News in Beaumont.
BREAKING: 2nd explosion at TPC plant in Port Neches. pic.twitter.com/8XMXQqjXK3
— KFDM News (@kfdmnews) November 27, 2019
A mandatory evacuation has since been issued for everyone within four miles of a refinery where crews continue to respond to the massive explosion, KTRK reported.
Around 1 a.m. Nov. 27, the TPC Group told a local station that the explosion originated at its plant in Port Neches, injuring three workers and damaging homes several miles away.
The company said all of its personnel who were at the plant at the time are accounted for and that the three injured workers have since been treated and released from nearby hospitals.
One of the workers suffered burns while the others had a broken leg and broken wrist, County Judge Jeff Branick said.
According to the TPC’s website, it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide.
Monk said TPC does not know what caused the initial explosion, but it will form an investigation team to determine what happened.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.