FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are looking for a robbery suspect who opened fire at two Fort Worth gas stations Tuesday.
Police said on Nov. 26, the suspect entered two gas stations and fired a round from his handgun. He was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, a black bandana and a White Sox hat.
If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Robbery Detectives at 817-392-4382 or 817-392-4469. pic.twitter.com/r6zSRF1r4l
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 817-392-4382 or 817-392-4469.
