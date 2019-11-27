Filed Under:dfw, Fort Worth, FWPD, Gas Stations, gun, North Texas, opened fire, Police, robbery, Shooting, suspect

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are looking for a robbery suspect who opened fire at two Fort Worth gas stations Tuesday.

Fort Worth Police Department

Police said on Nov. 26, the suspect entered two gas stations and fired a round from his handgun. He was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, a black bandana and a White Sox hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 817-392-4382 or 817-392-4469.

