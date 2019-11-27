FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth developer and philanthropist lost his battle with cancer Tuesday night, his family confirmed.
Over the summer, Happy Baggett revealed his cancer diagnosis was terminal.
Baggett, 67, said he wanted to spend his remaining time raising money and awareness about early childhood learning.
CBS 11 profiled him on The Ones For Texas feature on October 16.
Baggett’s family shared on social media that he passed away peacefully:
It is with a heavy heart to tell you Our Poppa went to heaven last night. We are sad that he isn’t here, but happy that he is no longer in pain. He peacefully went to the Lord. Thank you for all your love and prayers for dad and our family. I will post his funeral service information soon. Much love. — Maggie Baggett Shori
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price released the following statement on Baggett’s life:
“Happy was a truly inspiring individual, he was always finding a way to positively impact our community. Most recently, Happy truly lived what God would want us all to do – he celebrated life to the fullest and gave back to the community he loved most. Happy’s investment and dedication to bettering early childhood education and quality childcare will benefit our community for years to come. Happy was a dear friend, and he will be remembered as a courageous leader with a servant’s heart.”
— Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) November 27, 2019
She also tweeted out a proclamation that makes this December 27, “Happy Baggett Day” in the city of Fort Worth.
