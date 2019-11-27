Comments
THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — Johnny Mathis (born Sept. 30, 1935 in Gilmer, Texas) is a legendary smooth ballad singer and one of the top album artists of the pop/rock music era.
Mathis has charted 20 songs on Billboard from 1957-1982 and had two #1 hits: “Chances Are” in 1957 and “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” in 1978, a song performed as a duo with Deniece Williams. He also recorded holiday music as well.
Today’s song is “It’s The Holiday Season,” written by Irving Berlin, with Mathis performing with the Count Basie Orchestra. Lots of fabulous performers have recorded this song, including Andy Williams, Peggy Lee and Perry Como… Just to name a few. But, this is a great version.
Have a very Happy Thanksgiving!
