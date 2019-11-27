Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was killed early Wednesday morning after she was hit by a vehicle while walking on the shoulder of Interstate-20 in Arlington. Police say the vehicle that hit her didn’t stop.
Police say the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock Road.
According to police, 911 dispatchers had received a call about a woman walking on the left shoulder of the freeway. When an officer was able to reach her, she had already been hit by an unknown vehicle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity has not yet been released.
Police say they are looking for the vehicle that hit her but do not have any descriptions available at this time.
