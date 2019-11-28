Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have arrested the suspect responsible for the violent attack and murder of a 39-year-old earlier this month.
Around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 1, Dallas police were investigating an unrelated call when they found Charity Crim near the 5500 block of Maple Avenue with injuries consistent with a “violent attack.”
Crim was later transported to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries 15 days later.
On Nov. 20, detectives were able to identify a suspect in her death and obtain a murder warrant for 50-year-old Anthony De Wayne Randle and arrested him a week later on Nov. 27.
A motive for the attack has not been made clear at this time.
Through the course of the investigation, Randle confessed to his part in the crime and has since been placed in jail.
