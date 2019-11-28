ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As the Dallas Cowboys are reeling from their Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills, leaders on defense are stepping up to motivate the team as they look to still make the playoffs despite a 6-6 record.

The Cowboys suffered an embarrassing loss to the Bills Thursday after losing to the New England Patriots last Sunday. Even though the final score was 26-15, the Cowboys only scored on their opening possession and with four minutes left in the game.

The team is in a whirl as they barely remain on top of the NFC East and are dealing with rumblings of coaching changes.

Despite all of that, DeMarcus Lawrence and newest Cowboy Michael Bennett are stepping up to encourage the team, saying the season isn’t done and that there’s work to be done if they want to make a playoff push.

There were multiple reports of yelling coming from the Dallas locker room after the game, and it now appears to have come from players like Bennett.

Prescott told reporters during his postgame conference that Bennett told players about sticking together in order to overcome the rest of the season and to move past their 6-6 record.

“No belief has been lost. No confidence has been lost. This is simply execution and that’s on players. That’s what the conversation was. Credit the leaders. Credit to Michael Bennett, those guys that started that. It was a great conversation, a lot great words,” Prescott said.

Bennett was traded to the Cowboys from the Patriots in late October and has quickly become a leader for the defense along with players like Lawrence.

As for Lawrence, he emphasized that every player in the locker room needed to determine for themselves how they want finish this season and what they wanted out of their careers and life.

Strongest statement in the lockeroom courtesy of #DallasCowboys #DeMarcusLawrence … it’s up to every man in the lockeroom to determine what they want out of their careers and life @CBSDFW @CBS11Sports — keith russell (@krussellcbs11) November 29, 2019

Lawrence said the criticism for Thursday’s loss falls on the players rather than the coaches.

“I don’t feel like they [the coaching staff] did anything to hurt us. We did self-inflicted wounds, and it was really about [Buffalo’s] offense and defense capitalizing all night,” Lawrence said.

Other players like Robert Quinn believe the team needs to move forward and focus on the final four games of the season.

“Today was frustrating, but there’s no need to get down. We have four games left, and we still have a chance to go to the playoffs. We just have to keep chopping away and not get too down on ourselves, and again, no excuses for losing, plain and simple,” Quinn said.

“We understand what type of team we have and what we’re capable of. We got to find a way to show it on game day,” linebacker Jaylon Smith added.