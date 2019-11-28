ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s not much to be said after this Dallas Cowboys loss except to call it a Thanksgiving dud.

Coming off a rough loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday, the Cowboys were unable to bounce back and suffered an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills in front of a home crowd 26-15.

The Cowboys started the game off strong by scoring a touchdown on their opening possession but were flat for the rest of the game.

After big chunk gains by Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys finished the opening drive with an eight-yard pass to from Dak Prescott to Jason Witten for a touchdown.

And that was all she wrote until the end of the game. Prescott threw another touchdown to receiver Ventell Bryant with four minutes left in the game.

The Bills went on to score 26 consecutive points after Dallas’ opening drive, including a 25-yard touchdown catch from former Cowboy Cole Beasley.

Beasley led the game with six catches for 110 yards and that touchdown as he picked apart his former teammates on defense.

The Bills offense was also led by running back Devin Singletary who had 63 yards rushing and 38 yards receiving.

As for the Cowboys, Cooper led the receiving corp with eight catches for 85 yards. He left the game with about seven minutes left in the fourth after getting hit low and then flipping in the air.

Prescott finished the game with 355 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. Elliott had himself a decent rushing game with 12 carries for 71 yards.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a 35-yard field goal blocked at the end of the first half and then also missed a 47-yarder in the third quarter.

Left guard Connor Williams was also ruled out during the game after suffering knee injury.

The Cowboys are now 6-6 on the season and will now head to Chicago to take on the Bears next Thursday night.