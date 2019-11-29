Filed Under:AA, airports, American Airlines, Fort Worth, northeast, Passengers, Texas, travel, travelers, Waiver


FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Due to weather expected this weekend, American Airlines will issue waivers for passengers traveling through the Northeast.

Passengers traveling through the following airports Dec. 1-2 will be issued a waiver:

  • ABE
  • ALB
  • ART
  • AVP
  • BDL
  • BGM
  • BGR
  • BOS
  • BTV
  • BUF
  • ELM
  • ERI
  • EWR
  • HPN
  • ISP
  • ITH
  • JFK
  • LGA
  • MDT
  • MHT
  • PHL
  • PIT
  • PVD
  • PWM
  • ROC
  • SCE
  • SWF
  • SYR
  • YYZ

Officials said this includes their New York and Philadelphia hubs and that the waiver will be posted shortly.

