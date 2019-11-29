Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Due to weather expected this weekend, American Airlines will issue waivers for passengers traveling through the Northeast.
Passengers traveling through the following airports Dec. 1-2 will be issued a waiver:
- ABE
- ALB
- ART
- AVP
- BDL
- BGM
- BGR
- BOS
- BTV
- BUF
- ELM
- ERI
- EWR
- HPN
- ISP
- ITH
- JFK
- LGA
- MDT
- MHT
- PHL
- PIT
- PVD
- PWM
- ROC
- SCE
- SWF
- SYR
- YYZ
Officials said this includes their New York and Philadelphia hubs and that the waiver will be posted shortly.
