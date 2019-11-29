Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Legendary singer Diana Ross is set to perform in Dallas Friday night, headlining a free World AIDS Day concert at The Bomb Factory.
Host Dascha Polanco, R&B singer KeKe Wyatt and singer, actress Teyana Taylor will also perform.
The show is one of four free community concerts across the country put on by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the largest global AIDS organization to mark World AIDS Day, formally observed each year on December 1.
Staff and volunteers from the organization will set up at the show to offer free HIV testing, interactive sessions to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS and more.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
