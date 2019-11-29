DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A brave, young lady who found joy despite many physical obstacles and dozens of surgeries, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, her family confirmed.
CBS 11’s Robbie Owens reported on Lindsey Fletcher’s story in July.
Fletcher, 30, endured 52 surgeries, beginning the day she was born.
“We don’t believe God makes mistakes,” said Lindsey’s mother Janice Fletcher of Sherman back in July. “We don’t always understand or like his purposes sometimes… but we strongly believe he had a purpose and a plan.”
When Fletcher was expecting her youngest daughter, she was warned at 19 weeks that the baby would have severe medical problems, diagnosed in utero with spina bifida and encephalitis.
Lindsey’s life-long medical journey was long and difficult.
“She has had five broken legs, a broken hip, blood clots, kidney stones and 14 brain surgeries,” her mother said.
“Life is precious,” her father Bobby Fletcher told CBS 11 in July. “Her life is precious to us, to her. We’ve had some doctors who had said, ‘she doesn’t have a quality of life, so why do you go to heroics to save her’?”
But her family said she loved her life and other doctors who knew her, knew that, too.
