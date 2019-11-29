PORT NECHES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – More than 50,000 people evacuated due to multiple explosions at a chemical plant in Southeast Texas on Wednesday, are now allowed to return home.
The fire in Port Neches, about 80 miles east of Houston is now contained.
Firefighters are letting it burn out.
Mandatory evacuations had been in effect.
There is still no word on the cause of the explosions.
The two blasts, 13 hours apart, blew out windows and doors of nearby homes and prompted a mandatory evacuation of a 4-mile radius from the plant.
The initial explosion at the TPC Group plant, which makes chemical and petroleum-based products, occurred around 1 a.m. It sent a large plume of smoke stretching for miles and started a fire.
The second blast ripped through the plant about 2 p.m., sending a steel reactor tower rocketing high into the air. That prompted Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, the top county official, to order a mandatory evacuation of Port Neches and neighboring Groves, Nederland and part of Port Arthur. Water cannons were trained on surrounding plant works and tanks to keep them cool and avoid further explosions.
