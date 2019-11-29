NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A nationwide Christmas tree shortage doesn’t seem to be having too much of an impact on the supply in North Texas, but shoppers may notice higher prices because of the tight supply.

The day after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest selling days for Christmas tree lots.

“We enjoy have the real tree and bringing it home and picking the one that’s the right shape and size,” said Mindy Polny, who brought her family out to Christmas Traditions in McKinney.

And the rain didn’t keep people away Friday.

“We’ve probably sold 80 trees already today,” said co-owner of Christmas Traditions Shawn Lane.

It was busy at North Haven Gardens in Dallas too. The store just re-opened with temporary structures after the Oct. 20 tornado destroyed the property.

“It’s probably going to be our most memorable Christmas,” said North Haven Gardens manager Brieux Turner. “Without these trees here, this is just a big flat parking lot.”

Both businesses were able to get all the trees they ordered from Oregon farms. The real impact of the nationwide Christmas tree shortage can be seen on the price tags.

“Some of our trees did go up, some did not,” Lane said. “We really try to hold the prices down because my fear is if these trees get too expensive, people are not going to buy them.”

According to recent data from Square, Christmas tree prices have increased 23% from 2015 to 2018.

Polny hadn’t really noticed.

“I feel like the prices are generally the same when we go, maybe a slight increase year-to-year,” she said.

For now, it won’t stop their family from enjoying their annual tradition.

Christmas tree prices are expected to drop the closer we get to Christmas Day, but if you wait too long, you may not have a lot of options to choose from.