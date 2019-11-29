DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An off-duty Trenton police officer opened fire at a fleeing suspect outside a Dallas Home Depot Friday morning.
Around 11 a.m. Nov. 29, police responded to an assist officer call in the 11200 block of Garland Road. When officers arrived, an off-duty Trenton police officer said he was attempting to detain a white male suspect who was fleeing from the Home Depot, when the suspect got into the passenger side of a vehicle and tried to accelerate it.
The occupant of the vehicle got out and ran to safety and the off-duty officer fired his weapon one time.
The suspect fled the location in the vehicle and remains at large. It is unknown if the suspect was struck at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.
