DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Baylor Scott & White and Canine Companions for Independence announced Friday they are working with the Dallas Cowboys to introduce the newest puppy trainee named in honor of quarterback Dak Prescott.
Puppy Dak is helping announce the expanded training program at Canine Companions for Independence at Baylor Scott & White Health – Kinkeade Campus, offering service dogs for veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in Texas.
Dak will spend the next 18 months going through socialization and task-specific training to become an assistance dog to a military veteran.
