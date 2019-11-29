Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) — The wrong-way driver that killed a 17-year-old and a dog early Thanksgiving morning has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.
Around 5:15 a.m. Nov. 28, a black Chevy Tahoe entered the Boulevard 26 exit ramp — driving into oncoming eastbound 820 traffic and hitting two dark-colored SUVs and a light-colored sedan.
The driver of the Chevy Tahoe, Noemi Martinez — was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
However, the driver of the light-colored sedan — identified as Benjamin Castaneda — was transported to the hospital where he later died. A dog that was also in the vehicle died as well.
A third driver was also transported in stable condition, and the fourth vehicle involved did not receive any major injuries.
Martinez has since been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter — a second degree felony.
