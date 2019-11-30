  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A 19-year-old man has died and three others are injured following a single-vehicle crash in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Nov. 30, police responded to a crash at 4890 E. Loop 820, where Micah Neal struck a guard rail. When officers arrived, they found Neal dead at the scene. However, the three other passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown at this time if weather was a factor in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

