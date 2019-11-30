DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is injured after a tire change turned into a shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning.
Just before 5 a.m. Nov. 30, police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of E. Illinois Avenue, where — according to the police report — four black men arrived to have a tired replaced.
After changing the suspect’s tire, the victim then requested payment from a second suspect — who exited the vehicle and released the tire jack.
Police said that is when the victim, identified as a 53-year-old man, pulled a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it at the suspects. He then reportedly lowered his weapon and “accidentally” fired it.
As the suspects drove away, pulled out a handgun and opened fire — striking the 53 year old twice. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
The suspects fled the location and this remains an ongoing investigation.
