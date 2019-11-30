Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are searching for a suspect they say shot a man at an ATM and didn’t take anything Saturday morning.
Just before 6:45 a.m. Nov. 30, police responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of S. Buckner Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Police said a Latin man opened the victim’s passenger side door of his vehicle, shot him for an unknown reason and then fled on foot without taking anything.
The victim was shortly transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
