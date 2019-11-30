Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several dogs were found dead following a house fire in east Arlington Saturday evening, officials said.
Just before 6 p.m. On Nov. 30, the Arlington Fire Department responded to a 1-alarm house fire in the 1600 block of Marie Terrace, where some residents like Victor Sanchez said they heard an explosion.
AFD said the fire was quickly brought under control but several dogs were found dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
