



Nearly 250,000 passengers are expected to fly in, out, or through DFW Airport on what may be one of the busiest days the airport has ever seen.

Despite a non-stop stream of travelers at the airport Sunday, things seem to be running pretty smoothly.

“No problem at all and everyone was really nice,” said Paula Walker, who took a flight in from Norfolk, Virginia. “It was, actually, I was concerned about traveling this time of year, but it went great.”

The longest wait CBS 11 saw at a security check point was about 30 minutes. Most were less than 10 minutes.

“Thankfully, we’ve got pre-check so we didn’t have to deal with a lot of stuff, but still obviously pretty hectic and a lot busier than it would be,” said Brice Anthony, who traveled from Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“Been pretty easy, so far,” said Nina Love, who is traveling to Orlando with her family. “We got here early enough so I think we’re in good shape.”

Mark Leitch and his wife dropped their daughter off for her flight back to college. He said the biggest issue was driving into the airport.

“Coming into the toll booth down there, it’s horrible,” he said. “And half the gates aren’t working so people are having to back up. The patience thing kind of wears off, because everybody’s honking.”

There were also lines to pick up or drop off passengers at the terminal at various times throughout the day.

Despite all the potential headaches that come with flying on a holiday weekend, Michael Adjetey and his family said it’s all worth it.

“We had to go because we haven’t been anywhere throughout the year, so this is the time,” Adjetey said. “We wanted to go visit family. It was great. It was awesome.”

According to FlightAware, there have only been seven flights cancelled out of DFW, mainly due to severe weather in the Northeast.