Filed Under:Atatiana Jefferson, church, dfw, Fort Worth, memorial, New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, North Texas, Rosa Parks, Shooting Death, Texas, Trinity Metro


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas church is honoring the Rosa Parks legacy with a memorial to the late Atatiana Jefferson — the 28-year-old who was shot and killed by a former Fort Worth police officer inside her home almost two months ago.

Atatiana Jefferson

New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church maintains four Trinity Metro bus stops, of which one will now bear Jefferson’s name.

The church’s pastor says they hope the memorial will help Jefferson’s family find the justice and peace they need.

