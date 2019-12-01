FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A wrong-way driver was taken into custody after colliding with a tractor trailer in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Dec. 1, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a crash on the Chisolm Trail Parkway (CTP) near Sycamore School Road.
During their initial investigation, it was indicated that the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox — identified as 26-year-old Shondrea Ford — was driving northbound for 1.5 miles in the southbound lanes of the CTP. The driver of a tractor trailer saw Ford’s Equinox but was unable to avoid the collision.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, but Ford was checked by EMS and released before being taken into custody on suspicious of DWI.
She was transported to the Tarrant County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.