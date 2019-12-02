Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old woman was killed in a shooting late Sunday evening near the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting at around 10 p.m. on Sarah Lee Drive. When they arrived, they found Juana M. Monjaras Puente dead from a gunshot wound inside a car.
According to neighbors, the woman was talking to a person inside another car when shots were fired. Those neighbors said they found the 24-year-old had been shot and called 911.
Police are continuing to investigate and do not have any suspects in custody at this time. A description of the suspect was also not available.
