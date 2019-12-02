FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Brett Maher’s job appears to be safe for now.
Despite working out three different kickers after practice Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will be sticking with Maher with four games left in the season and playoff hopes still on the horizon.
Head coach Jason Garrett told 105.3 The Fan Monday morning that Maher will be the kicker “moving forward.”
Maher’s inconsistency has been a storyline during the team’s struggling season as he’s currently 19-28 on field goals so far. He’s 5-12 on kicks over 40 yards.
His kicking woes came into spotlight during the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills after he missed both his field goal attempts of 35 and 47 yards. However, his miss from 35 yards out was marked down as being blocked.
On Sunday, Garrett told reporters that the team was working out three different kickers that day. He said they were working out current Dallas Renegades (XFL) kicker Austin MacGinnis, former University of Texas at Austin kicker Nick Rose and former Washington (college) kicker Tristan Vizcaino.
It’s unknown how those kickers did, but Garrett made it clear they are sticking Maher as the team continues their playoff push.
You must log in to post a comment.