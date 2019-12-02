ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Cyber Monday sales are expected to break a record of more than $9 billion in 2019, according to experts.

CBS 11 News reporter Ken Molestina found several people sitting with a cup of coffee and their laptops surfing for Cyber Monday deals at Urban Alchemy Coffee + Wine bar in Arlington.

“I’ve been looking for some Christmas presents for people,” said Megan Howard.

CBS News reports online shopping today accounts for 10% of retail purchases. Amazon is reportedly expected to deliver at least $3 billion packages in 2019. FedEx is estimating they’ll haul more than 33 million parcels across the country.

While major retailers are touting their success for Cyber Monday, local store owners and managers say keeping up with the trend is a big challenge.

James Jardine from Centre in Fort Worth said their way of staying in the game is by offering exclusive releases on athletic apparel that’s only available at their store.

“You just have to adapt, but so far so good,” he said.

To meet delivery demands, Amazon is increasing their deployment this holiday season, by about 50,000 delivery vehicles.