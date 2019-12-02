Comments
\DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jonathan Moore, the man accused in the deaths of former Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Davis and her daughter, Melissa after a wrong-way crash in July, was released from the Dallas County Jail on bond Monday.
\DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Jonathan Moore, the man accused in the deaths of former Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Davis and her daughter, Melissa after a wrong-way crash in July, was released from the Dallas County Jail on bond Monday.
Moore, 36, was issued an ankle monitor he must wear at all times.
Moore has a history of DWI charges.
He was convicted in 2014 of driving while intoxicated three or more times.
Moore had an alcohol monitor removed on July 10 after the latest DWI conviction in which he received five years probation.
He is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in this latest case.
You must log in to post a comment.