  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carolyn Davis, Deadly Crash, DFW News, dwi, DWI crash, former Dallas council member, Jonathan Moore, leg monitor, released from jail, Wrong-Way Crash


\DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)Jonathan Moore, the man accused in the deaths of former Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Davis and her daughter, Melissa after a wrong-way crash in July, was released from the Dallas County Jail on bond Monday.

Moore, 36, was issued an ankle monitor he must wear at all times.

Jonathan Moore – mug shot from July 17, 2019 (Dallas County Jail)

Moore has a history of DWI charges.

He was convicted in 2014 of driving while intoxicated three or more times.

Moore had an alcohol monitor removed on July 10 after the latest DWI conviction in which he received five years probation.

He is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in this latest case.

 

Comments