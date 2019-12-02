  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LUBBOCK (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lubbock Police Department is searching a missing 68-year-old woman who was last seen at 5800 Block Duke Street on foot Monday morning.

Melba Sue Durham (courtesy: Lubbock Police Dept.)

Diagnosed with cognitive impairment, Melba Sue Durham is 5’ 2”, weighs 160 lbs with white hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black Scarface t-shirt, light pink pants and a white letterman-style jacket with green accents and “Lubbock” written on the back.

Law enforcement officials said Durham’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information about her possible whereabout’s should contact the Lubbock Police Department at 806.775.2811.

 

 

 

 

 

