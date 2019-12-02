Comments
LUBBOCK (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lubbock Police Department is searching a missing 68-year-old woman who was last seen at 5800 Block Duke Street on foot Monday morning.
Diagnosed with cognitive impairment, Melba Sue Durham is 5’ 2”, weighs 160 lbs with white hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black Scarface t-shirt, light pink pants and a white letterman-style jacket with green accents and “Lubbock” written on the back.
Law enforcement officials said Durham’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with information about her possible whereabout’s should contact the Lubbock Police Department at 806.775.2811.
