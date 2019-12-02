  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

by Caroline Vandergriff | CBS 11
Filed Under:ambulance service, DFW News, highway crashes, Holiday Weekend, MedStar, rainy weather, Thanksgiving holiday., Wet Roads, Wrecks

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar said it responded to double the amount of injury crashes this Thanksgiving holiday in North Texas compared to the same time period in 2018.

The ambulance service said there were 238 injury crashes between Wednesday and Sunday.

On those same days in 2018, there were 115.

“It is likely that the main reason for that is weather-related, but the holidays are a very dangerous time to travel on the roadways,” said Matt Zavadsky with MedStar.

Zavadksy said holiday drivers are more likely to be in a rush, distracted or impaired.

Combined with the rainy weather this year, those factors can lead to tragedy.

“If this weekend is any precursor to what Christmas is going to be like, which is also a very heavily traveled time, plan now to make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of time to travel where you need to,” Zavadsky said. “Try to travel during the day, when you’re going to be a little more alert and you can see better.”

Fifty-five percent of the crashes during this Thanksgiving holiday week happened between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

